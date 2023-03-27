You can carry this new electric moped in your trunk

With dimensions of 1160*560*860MM, an 800MM wheelbase, a 590MM seat height, and a curb weight of 81.5 pounds (37 kg), the M One that was unveiled is described as a casual mini moped. The vehicle is powered by a 48V20Ah lithium battery pack and has a hub motor with a 400W rated power and a 1KW maximum output power. The battery has a 1-kilowatt-hour capacity, and the vehicle's top cruising distance is 60 miles (100 kilometers).

The foldable and V2L external discharge function of M-One are its two main selling advantages, according to Zhang Jingyi, founder and CEO of FELO Technologies. According to Jingyi, the M One can be folded and stored in a car's trunk or mounted to the tail of an SUV. Most vehicle enthusiasts' needs for electricity for outdoor light entertainment can be satisfied by 220V50Hz domestic AC power with Type-A two-way charging and discharging function.