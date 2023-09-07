Your car may be listening, watching and collecting your data

In-car internet is great. A car occupant can play a song, chat with a voice assistant or find directions to their destination with one click of a button.

But after reading the latest report by Mozilla Foundation on user data privacy in cars, one might rethink before switching on their in-built navigation system. We’re not being alarmists, but the report is sounding alarms left, right, and center.

The organization reviewed 25 car brands and their data collection policies and found that all of these brands are collecting more personal information about whoever sits in the car than is required. Moreover, 84 percent of these brands say they can share your personal data with service providers, data brokers, and other businesses. But shockingly, 19 of these brands (76 percent) say they can also sell your personal data.