Watch a YouTuber converting Mustang from RWD into an AWD all by himself

Most people wouldn't even contemplate an all-wheel-drive conversion because 5.0L V8 Coyote engine S550 Mustangs already run crazy drag times in their standard rear-wheel-drive configuration. One insane guy, though, has decided to try it. Thankfully for us, it appears he will record everything.

The creator of this project, Tim Roman, uploaded the first video to his No Production Value Garage YouTube channel. Even though he might not have nice microphones, lighting, or production, the content will be entertaining. In the video, he details his precise steps to realize this objective. And this is not his first rodeo. The "XR4x4Ti," a turbo V8 Merkur XR4Ti, belongs to him. He, therefore, has the AWD conversion experience to support his objectives.