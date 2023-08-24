Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Zapata’s eVTOL flies like a drone with a hybrid engine

The AirScooter will be able to carry 260 pounds at a cruising speed of 50 mph.
Rizwan Choudhury
| Aug 24, 2023 11:19 AM EST
Created: Aug 24, 2023 11:19 AM EST
transportation
  • twitter
AirScooter render.
AirScooter render.

Credits: Zapata/YouTube 

In an age where electric vehicles are revolutionizing transportation, the domain of personal flight has taken a giant leap forward. Enter AirScooter, a brand-new invention that resembles an electric wasp, poised to become a true game-changer in the world of personal flying machines.

The AirScooter is more than just a concept. It's the latest brainchild of Franky Zapata, the French inventor and jetski champion known for his audacious attempts in personal aviation. If you've heard of the Flyboard Air, a jet platform that carried Zapata across the Channel in 2019 powered by kerosene, you're familiar with his impressive track record.

Related

Design and Specifications

The AirScooter will be equipped with a hybrid engine powered by electricity and fuel, providing a flight time of up to two hours and a top speed of 62mph (100kph). Remarkably, it's designed to have the carbon footprint of an ordinary car.

Its appearance is visually striking, with six rotors extending from its body, forming a pinwheel style. Each rotor is equipped with twin sharp blades and is not enclosed, giving it a raw, futuristic look. The hybrid-electric propulsion system could promise a longer flight time than any other VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) in the market.

Inside its egg-shaped body, the AirScooter offers panoramic glass for scenic views, and the cushioned seat is equipped with safety belts. The two joysticks onboard, resembling those used in VR gaming, control the VTOL, making it feel like piloting a jetfighter video game.

Accessibility and Plans

One of the most interesting aspects of the AirScooter is its ease of control. It's meant to be controlled by two joysticks, somewhat like a video game, and there's an exciting possibility that you won't need a pilot's license to fly one. But let us not recall the tragic incident of OceanGate's Titan submersible that was similarly controlled via a handheld controller. Don't dream of adding it to your shopping cart just yet – the AirScooter is still in the planning stages, with only a display prototype.

Although there's a short video clip of the prototype standing still, Franky Zapata's team intends to sell flight training "experiences" at a center in Arizona instead of selling AirScooters directly to the public.

A step closer to personal flying

The idea of personal flying machines isn't new. The AirScooter isn't even the first invention to bear that name. But with Zapata's vision, experience, and cutting-edge technology, there's renewed hope that humans are inching closer to conquering the skies in their personal bubbles.

While full specs are yet to be disclosed, the eVTOL AirScooter's potential top speed of 62 mph (100 kph) with a cruise speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and a maximum payload of 260 pounds (120 kg) sets it apart. Dubbed compliant with Federal Aviation Authority Regulations, it can be flown without a pilot's license in the US as an ultralight aircraft.

Will the AirScooter take personal aviation to new heights? Only time will tell. In the evolving landscape of modern transportation, the AirScooter marks an exciting chapter, bringing us closer to realizing the age-old fantasy of personal flight.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/14/image/jpeg/LLMQJGp0waRoVpUW5trMsGpDXgXD5uTwkl2pWX5N.jpg
Chinese researchers find novel method to track US submarines
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/12/image/jpeg/1xpgw9M0j07fJWL4SukxFDjALW7dwwo6wjsgbU0t.jpg
Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worlds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/j77zlZUC7JUjKtfks96FVQboFbRPHLjVGIzbAPjv.jpg
Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/16/image/jpeg/Z39rreuraWnBjxFYw2ATOtfOOoAwIp6R2tKaT99f.jpg
This bio-inspired leaf generates more power than solar panels
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/18/image/jpeg/2xKxD4txMJvhZSUkxznjWOMr8UumqiHgmuzGwkBc.jpg
Rise of the Pheonix: Pentagon’s 5GAT stealth drone is back
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/21/image/jpeg/aXnhugdGHxp9Zi2cpxRwySJb1DJgNVcKKW1OJ2h4.jpg
It turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleep
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/25/image/jpeg/FmiX8wihzsK5QlLyCAvLuWG8mFQPJq6DlJVhmaMW.jpg
Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/21/image/jpeg/pwUEpl3SEm3I6iWC1XTLeopv0EMwhfrJ684imYyT.jpg
Are wines losing the battle against climate change?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/12/image/jpeg/q2RgUanNue10AYjjzAtYXJ6e82InlwbI7rQPFICg.jpg
Acrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/11/image/jpeg/ZaXfkSFe8veLn2qZZ5iFK3X5M91xeoonnuWgeQXv.jpg
New force of nature discovered by scientists at Fermilab
Job Board