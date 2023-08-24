Zapata’s eVTOL flies like a drone with a hybrid engine

Zapata’s eVTOL flies like a drone with a hybrid engineThe AirScooter will be able to carry 260 pounds at a cruising speed of 50 mph.Rizwan Choudhury| Aug 24, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Aug 24, 2023 11:19 AM ESTtransportationAirScooter render.Credits: Zapata/YouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In an age where electric vehicles are revolutionizing transportation, the domain of personal flight has taken a giant leap forward. Enter AirScooter, a brand-new invention that resembles an electric wasp, poised to become a true game-changer in the world of personal flying machines.The AirScooter is more than just a concept. It's the latest brainchild of Franky Zapata, the French inventor and jetski champion known for his audacious attempts in personal aviation. If you've heard of the Flyboard Air, a jet platform that carried Zapata across the Channel in 2019 powered by kerosene, you're familiar with his impressive track record. See Also Related US Navy completes historic chopper-to-drone fuel transfusion Northrop Grumman wins contract for DARPA's Ancillary VTOL program Israel tests first eVTOL taxis and drones in urban airspace Ukrainian military unveils its new 'SkyKnight' bomber drone Design and SpecificationsThe AirScooter will be equipped with a hybrid engine powered by electricity and fuel, providing a flight time of up to two hours and a top speed of 62mph (100kph). Remarkably, it's designed to have the carbon footprint of an ordinary car.Its appearance is visually striking, with six rotors extending from its body, forming a pinwheel style. Each rotor is equipped with twin sharp blades and is not enclosed, giving it a raw, futuristic look. The hybrid-electric propulsion system could promise a longer flight time than any other VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) in the market.Inside its egg-shaped body, the AirScooter offers panoramic glass for scenic views, and the cushioned seat is equipped with safety belts. The two joysticks onboard, resembling those used in VR gaming, control the VTOL, making it feel like piloting a jetfighter video game.Accessibility and PlansOne of the most interesting aspects of the AirScooter is its ease of control. It's meant to be controlled by two joysticks, somewhat like a video game, and there's an exciting possibility that you won't need a pilot's license to fly one. But let us not recall the tragic incident of OceanGate's Titan submersible that was similarly controlled via a handheld controller. Don't dream of adding it to your shopping cart just yet – the AirScooter is still in the planning stages, with only a display prototype. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z-AIR (@zapata_company)Although there's a short video clip of the prototype standing still, Franky Zapata's team intends to sell flight training "experiences" at a center in Arizona instead of selling AirScooters directly to the public.A step closer to personal flyingThe idea of personal flying machines isn't new. The AirScooter isn't even the first invention to bear that name. But with Zapata's vision, experience, and cutting-edge technology, there's renewed hope that humans are inching closer to conquering the skies in their personal bubbles.While full specs are yet to be disclosed, the eVTOL AirScooter's potential top speed of 62 mph (100 kph) with a cruise speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and a maximum payload of 260 pounds (120 kg) sets it apart. Dubbed compliant with Federal Aviation Authority Regulations, it can be flown without a pilot's license in the US as an ultralight aircraft.Will the AirScooter take personal aviation to new heights? Only time will tell. In the evolving landscape of modern transportation, the AirScooter marks an exciting chapter, bringing us closer to realizing the age-old fantasy of personal flight. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers find novel method to track US submarinesMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsExploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeThis bio-inspired leaf generates more power than solar panelsRise of the Pheonix: Pentagon’s 5GAT stealth drone is backIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Acrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDNew force of nature discovered by scientists at Fermilab Job Board