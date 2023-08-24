Zapata’s eVTOL flies like a drone with a hybrid engine

In an age where electric vehicles are revolutionizing transportation, the domain of personal flight has taken a giant leap forward. Enter AirScooter, a brand-new invention that resembles an electric wasp, poised to become a true game-changer in the world of personal flying machines.

The AirScooter is more than just a concept. It's the latest brainchild of Franky Zapata, the French inventor and jetski champion known for his audacious attempts in personal aviation. If you've heard of the Flyboard Air, a jet platform that carried Zapata across the Channel in 2019 powered by kerosene, you're familiar with his impressive track record.