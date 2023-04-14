Zeekr launches Zeekr X, targeting both China and Europe
Zeekr, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer owned by Geely, has launched a new all-electric sport utility vehicle called the Zeekr X, according to Reuters.
The vehicle is aimed at the premium car market in China, which German manufacturers have previously dominated. The company plans to offer the new SUV model and its Zeekr 001 sedan in Western Europe, though no specific date has been set.
The Zeekr X will have a starting price of $27,615 in China, which is slightly cheaper than expected, and includes features such as facial recognition to unlock the car and an in-vehicle refrigerator as optional. The company will begin delivering the Zeekr X in China in June, with a target of delivering 40,000 this year.
The Zeekr X is based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which was also used for the company's previous models. It features a 66 kWh battery, which can deliver a range of up to 348 miles (560 km) in the Chinese CLTC cycle.
The car is expected to have a single-engine version and an all-wheel drive version, which increases the output to 315 kW, provides a total of 543 Nm of torque, and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds.
Zeekr CEO Andy An has said that the market only has luxury brands but no real luxury products. The Zeekr X offers facial recognition unlocking, a movable screen in the middle, electrically folding rear seats, and an integrated refrigerator.
Spiros Fotinos, a former Lexus manager, has been hired to head up Zeekr's European operations since September 2022. The company plans to launch its EVs in Europe later this year but has yet to announce prices. The sales launch is expected after the Auto Shanghai car show, which starts on 18 April. Zeekr has no current plans to sell its EVs directly to U.S. consumers.
Zeekr's expansion in China's electric vehicle market aims to take on competitors, including Tesla, and is part of China's plans to become carbon neutral by 2060. With Zeekr's new SUV and expansion plans to Europe, the company has positioned itself as a serious competitor to other high-end EV manufacturers in the market.
With a lower price point than some of its competitors, Zeekr has the potential to compete with and possibly surpass its rivals in China and beyond.