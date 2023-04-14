Zeekr launches Zeekr X, targeting both China and Europe

The Zeekr X will have a starting price of $27,615 in China, which is slightly cheaper than expected, and includes features such as facial recognition to unlock the car and an in-vehicle refrigerator as optional. The company will begin delivering the Zeekr X in China in June, with a target of delivering 40,000 this year.

The Zeekr X is based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which was also used for the company's previous models. It features a 66 kWh battery, which can deliver a range of up to 348 miles (560 km) in the Chinese CLTC cycle.

The car is expected to have a single-engine version and an all-wheel drive version, which increases the output to 315 kW, provides a total of 543 Nm of torque, and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds.

Zeekr CEO Andy An has said that the market only has luxury brands but no real luxury products. The Zeekr X offers facial recognition unlocking, a movable screen in the middle, electrically folding rear seats, and an integrated refrigerator.