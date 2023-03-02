Zen50: Solar electric catamaran with a stunning range of 1,000 nautical miles

The Zen50 solar electric catamaran is designed by acclaimed naval architect Julien Mélot and is an impressive feat of engineering, measuring 50 feet in length and 25 feet in width. The yacht's lightweight construction and solar-electric propulsion system allow it to reach a top speed of 20 knots while achieving a remarkable range of up to 1,000 nautical miles on a single charge.

The yacht is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a lithium-ion battery bank and an advanced power management system that allows the yacht to operate efficiently and with minimal environmental impact. The Zen50's unique wing sail measures over 1,000 square feet, significantly boosting speed and allowing the yacht to sail silently. Overall, the Zen50 is a technological marvel that showcases the potential of sustainable technology in the yachting industry.

According to Zen Yachts, the Zen50 catamaran can cruise indefinitely thanks to its solar-electric propulsion system, which uses solar panels to generate electricity to power the yacht's electric motors. The yacht also has a unique wing sail, which helps capture the wind and reduce the energy needed to power the vessel.