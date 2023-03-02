Zen50: Solar electric catamaran with a stunning range of 1,000 nautical miles
Zen Yachts, a Netherlands-based yacht builder, has recently unveiled its latest creation, the Zen50 solar electric catamaran, which is turning heads in the yachting world.
The sleek and stylish yacht is the first of its kind and is making waves due to its innovative design and use of solar technology.
The Zen50 solar electric catamaran is designed by acclaimed naval architect Julien Mélot and is an impressive feat of engineering, measuring 50 feet in length and 25 feet in width. The yacht's lightweight construction and solar-electric propulsion system allow it to reach a top speed of 20 knots while achieving a remarkable range of up to 1,000 nautical miles on a single charge.
The yacht is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a lithium-ion battery bank and an advanced power management system that allows the yacht to operate efficiently and with minimal environmental impact. The Zen50's unique wing sail measures over 1,000 square feet, significantly boosting speed and allowing the yacht to sail silently. Overall, the Zen50 is a technological marvel that showcases the potential of sustainable technology in the yachting industry.
According to Zen Yachts, the Zen50 catamaran can cruise indefinitely thanks to its solar-electric propulsion system, which uses solar panels to generate electricity to power the yacht's electric motors. The yacht also has a unique wing sail, which helps capture the wind and reduce the energy needed to power the vessel.
Both environmentally friendly and luxurious
The Zen50 is not just environmentally friendly, and it is also a luxurious vessel that is designed for comfort and relaxation. The yacht's spacious interior is filled with natural light and features a modern, minimalist design that will impress even the most discerning of yacht owners. The yacht also has ample space for outdoor activities, with a large sun deck and a swim platform at the stern.
The Zen50 is also attracting interest from yacht buyers, with Zen Yachts reporting a surge in orders for the solar electric catamaran. The yacht is priced at $4.6 million (€3.9 million) and is set to become a must-have for those looking for a luxurious, sustainable yachting experience.
Overall, the Zen50 solar electric catamaran is a game-changer for the yachting industry, combining sustainable technology with luxury and style to create a truly unique yacht.
