ZF's magnet-free EV motor is more efficient and sustainable

To supplement the transition to EVs by offering to make it more compact and competitive, ZF has now introduced a new space-efficient magnet-free motor that offers more efficiency and sustainability.

The German firm, which specializes in making automotive components, has achieved this by integrating its inductive transmitter into the rotor itself. The design promises to offer performance on par with permanent-magnet synchronous machines (PSMs).

According to ZF, its I2SM's (In-Rotor Inductive-Excited Synchronous Motor) magnet-free design also requires fewer rare earth elements, increasing supply security and sustainability.

Better packaging and efficiency

Most of the current EVs use motors known as PSMs, which require rare earth materials for their production. On the other hand, traditional magnet-free systems have extra physical components, such as the sliding rings or brushes required to feed electrical current into the rotor windings. This leads to an increase in weight and size, adding wear and tear risk due to friction.