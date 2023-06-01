This autonomous robot saves you a parking spot and charges your EV

This autonomous robot saves you a parking spot and charges your EVZiggy, the crawling EV charger, will first be installed at the Dallas airport.Sejal Sharma| Jun 01, 2023 06:38 AM ESTCreated: Jun 01, 2023 06:38 AM ESTtransportationZiggy charging a carEV Safe Charge Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.When we think of an electric vehicle (EV) charger, we think of a string of fixed charging stations installed on highways or outside a retail corporation like Walmart. But with the U.S. recording a sale of approximately 225,000 EVs in 2023’s first quarter alone, the growing demand for EVs has to be met with equally advanced charging technology.Ziggy, the portable robotic EV charger that Interesting Engineering reported on last year, will soon be installed at a U.S. airport in a bid to meet the growing demand for travelers owning EVs – so they can easily charge them while they fly. See Also Related Now you can summon autonomous EV chargers to your parking space Walmart drives change: Thousands of EV charging stations coming to stores by 2030 Tesla announces CyberVault EV home charger, but you might have to wait for it By 2026, Europe will have an EV charging station every 37 miles A newly designed lease-for-hire mobile EV charging station is coming in 2023 Ziggy is set to be first installed at the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Texas in a first-of-its-kind demonstration to assess cutting-edge EV-charging approaches. DFW, in partnership with EV Safe Charge, the company behind Ziggy, will host a series of EV charging demonstrations from May through August.We had reported earlier that electric vehicle charging will be changed forever with Ziggy's launch early this year. The autonomous robot can be deployed anywhere, which means that the existing parking facilities don’t need to be overhauled to accommodate the portable EV chargers.“In evaluating potential technologies for their demonstration, DFW chose to display the tech offered by ZiGGY due to its innovative flexibility to reach every car in a parking lot, not just a few spaces,” said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge, in a press release.As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, DFW Executive Vice President of Innovation, Paul Puopolo, said in a press release.“Finding the right technology solutions to meet DFW’s future challenges is a major focus for our team. We know that electric vehicles will be a big part of the future of transportation, and we are leaning into emerging technology now so that we are prepared to meet the needs of the airport community well into the future.”How Ziggy worksTo use Ziggy, a user books a charge from the Ziggy app on their mobile phone. The app will guide the user to their selected parking facility. Ziggy will also save a parking space for the car and alert the user where to meet it. And once they arrive at the parking spot, Ziggy will roll into action and charge the car.Big auto companies like Hyundai and NaaS in China have already released their charging robot versions. And the European Parliament announced this year that by 2026, Europe will have an EV charging station every 37 miles. It’s a futuristic move since robotic EV chargers will be key as self-driving cars pick up steam.Ziggy is not, however, one of a kind. It has a rival autonomous robot. Interesting Engineering reported earlier this month about Autev’s mobile charging robots that can now convert parking spots into autonomous charging spaces. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterCould the ocean help us fight climate change?This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersCapella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observationTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsTurkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'Humanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorThis brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claim Job Board