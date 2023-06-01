This autonomous robot saves you a parking spot and charges your EV

When we think of an electric vehicle (EV) charger, we think of a string of fixed charging stations installed on highways or outside a retail corporation like Walmart. But with the U.S. recording a sale of approximately 225,000 EVs in 2023’s first quarter alone, the growing demand for EVs has to be met with equally advanced charging technology.

Ziggy, the portable robotic EV charger that Interesting Engineering reported on last year, will soon be installed at a U.S. airport in a bid to meet the growing demand for travelers owning EVs – so they can easily charge them while they fly.