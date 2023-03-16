Zipline's mini rappelling droid is a game changer for aerial delivery

P2 Zip uses a fixed-wing aircraft and both lift and cruise propellers. They enable precise and silent maneuvering, especially in windy or rainy conditions.

Ziplines electric autonomous delivery drones have already attracted several businesses across the healthcare and restaurant industries, two markets that could immensely benefit from faster, efficient delivery.

The P2 Zip hovers about 300 feet above the ground and sends out a "droid," a miniature airplane and container, to carry cargo customer's door. The droid glides silently into position using its fan-like thrusters before lowering itself to get the cargo.

Compared to gas cars, zipline flights cut carbon emissions from deliveries by a significant amount of 97 percent and outperform electric vehicles in terms of efficiency.

According to Zipline, because of its Part 135 certification, the longest-distance, on-demand commercial drone flights are now permitted in the US. Moreover, it has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to use its autonomous detect and avoid technology.

Zips can soar more than 300 feet above other drones. It hovers as its autonomous delivery droid lowers a rope to direct it to a specific location as it arrives at its destination.