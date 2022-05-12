The hubless rear-wheel Verge TS produces a massive 737 foot-pounds of torque

Finland-based Verge Motorcycles will soon start the production of the Verge TS, a striking motorcycle with a hubless rear wheel.

Clean energy and electric vehicle YouTube channel Fully Charged Show recently took the TS for a spin and provided a video preview of its capabilities.

The hubless rear of the motorcycle is an excellent example of electric vehicles allowing for a unique redesign, which in this case, makes maintenance "a thing of the past," according to Verge Motorcycles, as its "motor has no chain, belt, oils or filter."

For the TS, the electric motor is placed inside the rear tire. Meanwhile, the central part of the system is attached to the swingarm, with the outer part rotating around it. Verge Motorcycles placed electromagnets on the rim that repel each other, causing the outer part of the rim to rotate, driving the electric motorcycle forward.

A unique rear wheel design

Not only does the unique design reduce maintenance, but it also enhances cooling and removes the bulk weight of the wheel hub found on traditional motorbikes.

All of this also makes the TS very efficient, and Verge Motorcycles says it produces 107 horsepower and a massive 1,000 Nm of torque ( 737 foot-pounds), which is comparable to numbers you'd see on a Bugatti hypercar. The TS has a maximum range of about 186 miles (300km), and it can hit a top speed of 111 mph (180 kph), and it can do 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in under 4 seconds.

The TS won't come cheap, but it's priced at a fairly reasonable $23,681, considering there's not really any other electric motorcycle like it on the market, at least when it comes to that impressive torque output. Production will begin later this year.