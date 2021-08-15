Twitter Reverts Design Changes Due to Eye Strain and Headache Complaints

A few days ago, Twitter released some design changes meant to make the platform more accessible. However, users complained of eye strains and headaches making Twitter roll back the changes.

In a Tweet, the platform said it was revisiting the changes. "We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating," wrote Twitter.

We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating. — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 13, 2021

The platform also announced it had "identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users" and said it was "actively working on a fix."

Twitter users took this chance to share how accessibility is different for everyone. Twitter user Back in The Narrative wrote: "Accessibility is not one size fits all. These new features have made Twitter inaccessible for people with astigmatism and dyslexia (the new font), and color-contrast and photosensitive migraineurs (the new color scheme). Changes should be an OPTION, not default."

Twitter user Kristine Schachinger added that: "And I have something called rod cone dystrophy which means I have 20/25 vision but I'm missing parts of my rods and cones so this tiny stringy font jumps and back and forth and I can only handle it for about 30 minutes."

Others were just relieved that they weren't the only ones experiencing difficulty. Mystery stars said: "Omg! Thank you! I knew I was having a hard time with the changes but I couldn't pinpoint why."

Overall, we have to commend Twitter on their quick response on this matter. It's nice to see that the platform cares about its users' experience and we look forward to seeing what new accessibility-friendly designs it will launch.