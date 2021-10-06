Two New Business Jets Can Achieve a Maximum Range of 8,000 Nautical Miles

In an event with hundreds of live attendees and broadcast over the web to thousands of viewers, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, a Georgia-based aircraft manufacturer unveiled two business jets, G400 and G800. With these aircraft, the company has expanded its product range that includes the popular Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

A wholly subsidiary of General Dynamics, Gulfstream first began manufacturing business aircraft in 1958. Over the decades, the company has positioned itself as a premium aircraft manufacturer offering comfort and ultra-modern technologies through its products, a trend it hopes to continue with the recently unveiled aircraft as well.

The smaller aircraft, the G400, is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW812GA engines and is designed to reach a maximum cruise speed of 0.85 Mach. With a range of 4,200 nautical miles (7,778 km), the G400 will be offered in three configurations of accommodating nine, 11, or 12 passengers. The company claims that its aerodynamic clean-wing design will not only reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions but also noise inside the aircraft.

The second aircraft, G800 offers the longest range any Gulfstream jet has offered so far. Powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, this jet can clock 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at 0.85 Mach and 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km) at 0.9 Mach, the company said.

"The G800 redefines what it means to go farther faster in a Gulfstream and offers even more time savings with its impressive range at high speed," company President Mark Burns said at the event. The G800 can accommodate 19 passengers offered in configurations of four living spaces or three living spaces and a crew compartment.

Gulfstream said that both these aircraft would feature its plasma-ionizing clean air systems and will not recirculate or refilter air inside the cabins. Enhancing passenger comfort are the panoramic oval windows on these aircraft. While the G400 offers 10, the G800 will sport 16 of them.

For the pilots, Gulfstream brings the electronically linked active control sidesticks and eases flight operations with its extensive panel of 10 touch screen displays. The proprietary Predictive Landing Performance System (PLPS) on both these aircraft will be aiding pilots' landing decisions.

The G800 will also feature dual head-up displays that will unify the flight vision and synthetic vision systems on the aircraft helping situational awareness for the pilots, the press release said. Deliveries for the G800 will begin in 2023 while those for G400 will start from 2025.