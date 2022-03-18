Two pilots will exchange airplanes in mid-air at 14,000 feet

On April 25, two pilots, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will jump out of their single-seater aircraft and attempt to switch planes as they plummet towards the Earth, energy drink company, Red Bull has announced on its website.

Red Bull is no stranger to such daring attempts. Rather the company prides itself in supporting adventurers who want to achieve extraordinary feats. Whether it is flying planes inside tunnels or jumping in and out of a volcano with nothing but a wingsuit, Red Bull is at forefront of supporting these daredevils and next month is no different.

Get more updates on this story and more with The Blueprint, our daily newsletter: Sign up here for free.

A stunt 10 years in the making

According to Red Bull's website, the mid-air plane swap is a stunt that has been in the making for 10 whole years. The two pilots have extensive experience as skydivers as well as flying these machines.

If the name Aikins rings a bell, it is because this forty-year-old jumped out of a plane with a parachute or even a wingsuit and fell towards the ground only to be caught by a net that measured 100 x 100 feet in 2016, New Atlas reported.

Farrington has more than 26,000 skydives and 1,500 BASE jumps to his name and has also been a stunt performer in movies such as Iron Man 3, Black Widow, and Transformers 3.

It will be live-streamed

We assume that no movie performance can match the adrenaline rush of a stunt that will be streamed live across the globe.

In just over a month, the pilots will take off from an airstrip in Arizona, and when their planes reach 14,000 feet, jump out of their aircraft at 140 mph (225 kph), leaving the planes pilotless, nosediving towards the ground.

Advertisement

During their own fall, the pilots will attempt to reach each other's aircraft, get in and regain control of their planes, before they crash into the grounds.

The stunt will barely last two minutes but you can watch the entire attempt live-streamed on Hulu.

To get your blood pumping, why not watch the trailer.