The World's Largest Hummer H1 is a two-story building on wheels

Car enthusiast Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan owns the world's largest Hummer H1, and it's not even close, a report from Times of India reveals.

Standing at 21 feet tall and housing two stories on the inside, the incredible machine is practically a rolling house on wheels. The fully driveable vehicle, called the Hummer H1 X3, features a staircase, a guest space, and even a restroom.

The truck won't be used regularly on the road and will go on display in the Sharjah Off Road History Museum in the United Arab Emirates — so environmentalists can breathe a sigh of relief.

The massive machine is 46ft-long, 20ft-wide, and 21.6ft tall, making it three times larger than a normal Hummer H1 and 27 times the volume, according to the museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4 Auto Museums, UAE & Morocco (@shhamadbinhamdan)

Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the Rainbow Sheikh, is a billionaire member of the Emirati royal family who holds the Guinness World record for the largest 4x4 vehicle collection in the world, with a total of 718 vehicles.

The Hummer H1 X3 runs on four diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 19 mph. It was built using the frame of a U.S. Army LARC-LX steel-hulled amphibious cargo vehicle. The interior of the vehicle is still in development, but the first floor includes a toilet and a sink, while the second floor features a private guest area.

The massive Hummer H1 isn't the first outsized 4x4 in the Rainbow Sheik's collection. He also has a specially-designed Dodge Power Wagon replica that houses four air-conditioned bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a patio.

Advertisement

The Sharjah Off Road History Museum is located 30km north of Dubai. If any more massive trucks are added to the collection, we wouldn't be surprised to see it listed on Airbnb as one of those quirky novelty getaways. They just have to make sure guests don't drive off with their guest homes.

While General Motors is busy rolling out the new EV Hummer to reduce its carbon footprint, Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan has essentially created a monster truck version of the Hummer H1. It's a marvelous piece of machinery, one that will sit proudly in the sheik's vast 4x4 collection.