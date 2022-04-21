The UK wants SpaceX to help it launch a $20 billion orbital solar power station

The U.K. government is considering building a £16 billion ($20.8 billion) orbital solar power station, a report from TheNextWeb reveals.

The government recently released its Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which includes a section on space-based solar power. It is one of several potential solutions aimed at helping the country achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The project, called the Space Energy Initiative (SEI), aims to set up the first power station in space by 2035. A U.K. Member of Parliament (MP), Mark Garnier, recently suggested SpaceX might take the proposed solar satellite up to orbit.

Beaming electricity down to Earth

The U.K. isn't the first to propose space-based solar power. Last year, China also announced it aims to test a technology that would harvest solar power from orbit before sending it down to a ground-based power station using a powerful, concentrated beam.

In a similar fashion, the U.K. government's idea for a space-based solar power station will use a satellite equipped with solar panels that will transmit energy down to Earth through high-frequency radio waves. On the ground, an antenna is used to convert those radio waves into electricity before it is delivered to the grid.

Unlike solar farms on Earth, which are affected by weather conditions and generate electricity during the day, an orbital solar power station could fly in a geostationary orbit, meaning it would receive sunlight 24 hours a day.

Space-based solar power

There are several key obstacles that must be overcome before the U.K.'s orbital space station can become a reality. Firstly, much like China's system, tests are required to verify the safety of the technology. The main questions that need answering are how will such a high-frequency energy beam affect communications, air traffic control, and the well-being of nearby residents? China has so far conducted tests from altitudes of 980 feet (300 meters) using hot air balloons and soon aims to carry out 20km-range experiments using an airship.

The cost and emissions of sending such a large station to orbit is also a potential obstacle for a project that's aimed at lowering the cost of renewables and achieving climate goals. This is where the U.K. hopes the world's leading satellite launcher, SpaceX, will help out. In an interview with the Daily Express, Conservative MP, Mark Garnier recently said, "They (the satellites) are going to be in the magnitude of tens of launches in order to get these things into orbit, and you have got to get the assembly unit up there as well."