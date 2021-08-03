UK Navy Vessel Was Just 'Potentially Hijacked' Near the UAE

Some waters are treacherous.

The U.K.'s Navy warned of a potential hijack of one of its vessels near the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, according to an initial report from AP News.

While there remains no elaboration on the responsible party, nearby oil tankers said via Automatic Identification System trackers that the British naval vessel was "not under command," according to MarineTraffic.com.

A 'potential hijack' of a UK naval vessel

The United Kindom's Maritime Trade Operations announced on Tuesday that "an incident is currently underway" near the coast of Fujairah, and a few hours later they added the scenario had become a "potential hijack." The United States' 5th Fleet, which is based in the Middle-East, has yet to announce action taken

This is developing news about a possible hijack of a U.K. naval vessel near the UAE, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.