Ukrainian soldiers are now using powerful electric bikes to take out Russian tanks

Unless you are an electric bike aficionado, you likely haven't heard of ELEEK and Delfast. But these two companies are making a difference in the Ukraine war by providing Ukrainian soldiers with electric bikes that they can use to destroy Russian tanks.

Armed forces equipped with electric bikes

The news surfaced on social media last week and has not been covered much which is too bad because it is quite an exciting development. On May 8, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Association of EVs Market Participants Vadym Ignatov wrote in a Facebook post about the arrival of bikes from ELEEK to the nation's armed forces.

"The next batch of electric Banderabikes from ELEEK is going to the forefront," said the executive. "All the wishes of our fighters, which were detected during the combat use of the first units, were taken into account. And most importantly, a very important feature has been added that will allow you not to take with you additional supermarkets in the raid. In addition to the already available onboard USB ports, the company engineers added a 220V output that will allow the use of any regular charger."

He added that the need for such vehicles will grow as the war progresses.

More electric bikes to the rescue

Meanwhile, five days ago, the founder of Delfast Danylo Tonkopi also took to Facebook to announce that his company had also equipped Ukrainian firefighters with electric bikes.

"Does Delfast help the Armed Forces of Ukraine with electric bikes? Yup. We handed electric bikes to the frontline in the first weeks of the war, only we did not talk about it - some things we do quietly. Now we have received permission from the command, and we are posting photos. A container of NLAW missile is attached to the bike - you understand where and what our bikes are used for," Tonkopi said.

In his post, the founder also added some feedback he had received from the Ukraine forces illustrating just how useful the vehicles are in the country's current difficult landscape.

"The bike was great and can really work for mobile groups. Plans to use it - for aero-driving tours and with equipment for work on "boxes" [tanks] It was very hot out there. Three cars came back with holes, the guys are intact luckily. One of them got his arm caught on the edge. All in all, your bike was highly appreciated by the guys," read the quote.

The electric bikes are all equipped with functional pedals that allow them to push their range to over 200 miles (320 km) meaning they can reach speeds as high as 50 mph (80 km/h). They are of particular use where trails and paths don't exist as they can carve out their own way. They also possess a unique ability to carry heavy loads meaning the forces can use them for transporting goods as well as carrying rockets to fire on Russian tanks.