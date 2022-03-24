Ukraine fired a ballistic missile at a Russian ship. Here's everything we know.

Ukraine is celebrating every small victory over Russia.

The country announced on Thursday that it had destroyed the Russian landing ship Orsk in the Sea of Azov, docked at the occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released photos and videos on Facebook and Twitter of the devastation of the port area.

В тимчасово захопленому рф порту Бердянськ знищено великий десантний корабель «Орск» чорноморського флоту російських окупантів.



Буде ще!

Слава Україні!🇺🇦#stoprussia #МиСильні pic.twitter.com/VHy2oAS39J — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 24, 2022

Taking back their land

Russia had overtaken the port in southern Ukraine all the way back on February 27. On Monday, the Orsk had debarked armored vehicles for use in Moscow's offensive, according to the Zvezda TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry.

For now, details of what caused the explosion and fire onboard the ship remain unclear but sources believe the attack was undertaken with a Tochka short-range ballistic missile system, also known in the West as SS-21 or Scarab.

According to Military Today, this missile was developed to replace the Luna-M (FROG-7B) battlefield rocket and it entered service with the Soviet Army back in 1976.

The main targets for this missile are "airfields, command posts, support facilities, radars, and air defense batteries, bridges and concentrations, or troops and armored vehicles." It is equipped to carry conventional, nuclear, or chemical warheads and boasts a maximum range of fire of 43 miles.

The standard missiles used with the Tochka weigh 4,400 pounds while the warheads weigh about 1,058 pounds.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's defense ministry shared a video on Twitter where it claimed that its forces had blown a Russian helicopter out of the sky. It seems the small nation is posting about each win no matter how small. Will these many small victories win the country back its freedom?

A call to people worldwide

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyrt Zelensky made a plea to people worldwide to gather in public on Thursday to show support for his country.

"Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard," Zelensky said in English in a video recorded late Wednesday. "Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."