Ukraine's small combat drone "The Punisher" destroys Russian supply lines

Ukraine is using a small, nimble, and re-deployable drone to carry out scores of successful missions against the Russian onslaught, Business Insider reported. Owing to their size, these drones can travel long distances without being detected and are wreaking havoc behind Russian lines.

In the modern age of warfare, it is hardly a surprise that drones are being used in conflict. What was surprising though was the Ukrainian military's recent call for drone hobbyists to donate their drones to the cause. It is unlikely that the Ukrainian military has plans of arming these drones to be used in combat but they would serve as excellent decoys for combat drones that have been working extremely well so far.

Ukraine military deploys veteran-made drones

According to multiple news reports, the Ukraine military has deployed The Punisher drones for the current conflict. The drone has a wingspan of 7.5 feet and has an endurance of a few hours when flying at 1,300 feet. Its flight is largely automatic since all the drone needs are the coordinates of its target to fly.

Once airborne, the drone needs its companion drone, called Spectre, that does the reconnaissance work and helps in identifying stationary targets for The Punisher. The latter can strike either by deploying its whole payload of over six pounds of explosives in one go or at three different targets.

The Punisher's role in combat

Although the details of its deployment remain classified, according to Business Insider, The Punisher has carried out over 60 successful missions so far in the current conflict. With abilities to fly up to 30 miles behind enemy lines, Ukrainian forces have used the drone to attack supply lines of the Russian troops, blasting petrol train convoys, while also being capable of targeting ammunition stocks as well as electronic warfare systems.

Interestingly, the drone has been designed and developed by UA Dynamics, a company launched by veterans who fought Russians during the Crimean annexation. With this drone, the Ukrainian forces have the ability to strike deep within Russian lines without risking their troops which also includes civilian conscripts.

Apart from its own combat drone, Ukrainian forces also have access to about 20 highly acclaimed Turkish drones, Bayraktar TB2, Business Insider reported. Ukraine would have also benefitted from the deployment of its all-terrain drone, Peacekeeper, that passed factory tests just a few months ago.