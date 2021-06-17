New Model S Plaid goes from zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds

Picture this, you are at Laguna Seca Raceway. You can hear the combustion engines roar as the fastest cars turn into the corner and are now accelerating to reach their max speeds and outrun everything in their way. But it is an almost noiseless four-door sedan that is leading the pack and showing no signs of letting down.

That’s the power of Tesla’s Model S Plaid, upgraded to its maximum ability. No imagination needed. This is the reality and the future of automobiles.

After many delays and tweets from Elon Musk that wiped out hopes of a refreshed Model S, Tesla unveiled its Model S plaid at an event on June 10th from its factory in Fremont, California. Priced at $129,990, Plaid might seem like a huge step up from the regular Model S.

But Plaid is no regular sedan. Its range is estimated to be around 390 miles, quite comparable to the Model S and decent for an electric vehicle. What the Plaid can do is accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-100 km/h) in 1.99 seconds and cover a quarter of a mile (0.4km) in less than ten seconds.

But if this wasn’t enough, Unplugged Performance, Tesla’s neighbor in Fremont and on a mission to max out the performance of all Tesla vehicles, modified the Plaid and tested it against other supercars on Laguna Seca. Unplugged put famous race driver Randy Pobst in the driver’s seat in a car equipped to go ‘driverless’ and the results are out for everyone to see.

Pobst in his modified Plaid passed supercars Porsche 991 GT3, McLaren Senna, and McLaren P1 as if they were regular cars on a freeway. Viewers on social media could not believe what their eyes saw. Unplugged has rightfully coined this upgrade “Alien Technology”, especially for those, who do not want to believe that the million-dollar supercars now feature in the rearview mirror of a Model S Plaid.

This was the very idea behind the Plaid. As Musk reiterated at the event, “Sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, the safest cars, the most kick-ass cars in every way.”

What’s more, is that Plaid comes with a novel infotainment system powered by a chip with 10 teraflops of processing power. Like one YouTube commenter mentioned, “After the race, you can play Cyberpunk and chill in the car”.

Even though its deliveries have been delayed in the past, Tesla is confident that Model S Plaid will shortly become the quickest production car ever made. So, even if you haven’t ordered it yet, you can still get your hands on the Plaid very soon.