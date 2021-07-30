US Company Converts Coal Power Plant to Mine Bitcoin

In 2014, Greenidge Generation, a company engaged in power generation, acquired the Lockwood Hills coal-fired power plant and converted it into a type that uses natural gas. However, Greenidge does not supply power to the grid; instead, the plant uses power to mine Bitcoin. As the BBC reports, the converted facility now houses a turbine on one side to generate electricity that is then used to power hundreds of computers working on Bitcoin transactions.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are going through a defining moment in their short history though they have been neglected and dismissed by countries and corporations for long periods of time. But the shift in approach is not without detractors.



Environmentalists have pointed out that mining cryptocurrencies are energy-intensive affairs, compared to the power consumption of countries. But that's not all. Globally, electricity generation still occurs with fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, leading to carbon emissions.

After a small mining trial in 2019, Greenridge set up a 25MW data center for its blockchain applications. Currently, it uses 14MW for its operations. While the company claims that it has reduced emissions from the site by 75 percent, when compared to the coal-fired plant, local residents still objected to the idea.

So the company went a step ahead and voluntarily purchased carbon offsets to make its operations carbon-neutral in May this year, claiming to be the first Bitcoin mining operation in the U.S. to do so. Now the company is planning to invest a portion of the profits from its mining operations into renewable energy projects in New York.

Additionally, the company is working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently close the landfill and construct a 5 MW solar power plant on the 143-acre site.

"Bitcoin mining at Greenidge is already a model for the industry," said Jeff Kirt, CEO of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc in a press release. "We are advancing this emerging financial platform for people across the world in a manner that fully protects our environment and drives economic growth across Upstate New York."

According to its website, the company currently operates only out of one location in Upstate New York and has plans to expand to South Carolina, where it will mine Bitcoin using zero-carbon sources.