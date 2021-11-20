The US Government Wants to Create a New 'UFO Office'

Last May, we brought you news of former Navy lieutenant Ryan Graves claiming he and his colleagues may have seen what may potentially be alien aircraft. Graves reported that he and other members of his F/A-18 fighter squadron detected what could be UFOs in the restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach nearly every day for two years beginning in 2015.

Now, republicans and democrats are coming together to both announce that they want more information on these sightings of what the military refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP. Politico reports the politicians want to develop a new program they have dubbed the “UFO Office.”

“If it is technology possessed by adversaries or any other entity, we need to know,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said. “Burying our heads in the sand is neither a strategy nor an acceptable approach.”

The new office would consist of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would create an ‘‘Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” with the authority to engage “any resource, capability, asset, or process of the Department and the intelligence community” to finally understand UAP sightings.

Last June, members of the House Intelligence Committee received a classified briefing with FBI and U.S. Navy officials to discuss UAPs. This was one of the first indications that the government was finally starting to take alien sightings seriously.

“We’ve not had oversight into this area for a very long time,” Gillibrand added. “I can count on one hand the number of hearings I had in 10 years on this topic. That's fairly concerning given the experience our service members have had over the last decade.”

Considering that last year saw a surge in UFO sightings recorded in the U.S. — with New Yorkers alone reporting 300 UFO sightings, the highest number to date — it's about time that the possibility of an alien presence was finally taken seriously.