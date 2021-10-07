A US Navy Attack Submarine Sustained Damage After an Underwater Collision

A U.S. Navy fast-attack nuclear submarine struck an object while submerged in the Indo-Pacific earlier in October, according to an official Thursday statement from the service.

While underwater collisions can and have resulted in casualties for submariners, none that were life-threatening were associated with this incident.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition," read the release from the U.S. Navy's website. "USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated." The incident happened on Oct. 2, but the service hasn't said where the submarine experienced the collision, except that it was located somewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. The Navy also didn't say with what it collided.

At the time of the Navy release, the Connecticut was already on its way to a port in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of military management, which includes both the Western Pacific Ocean and a substantial area of the Indian Ocean, in addition to multiple smaller bodies of water contained within. The headquarters for the U.S. 7th Fleet is in Japan. "The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," read the Navy's release. "The safety of the crew remains the Navy's stop priority. There are no life-threatening injuries."

The Navy said that the Connecticut had left its homeport, the Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington State, for duties in the Pacific. The seawolf-class boat made at least two port visits in Japan, one in July and another, the following month.

This is developing news about a real-world submarine collision, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.