7 best video doorbells to provide your household extra security

One of the best video doorbells could be the answer to preventing porch pirates and package thieves. If someone is at your door, a smart doorbell can notify you and allow you to view and speak with them via your smartphone. It's also a useful function if you wish to talk to a visitor while keeping your door closed in these days of social alienation.

Mobility-impaired people will benefit from smart video doorbells as well. If you can't get to your front door easily or quickly, for example, you can use your smartphone to advise your visitor to wait until you arrive. To help you add extra security and functionality to your smart home, we narrowed down the 7 best video doorbells below.

Blink lets you answer your door anytime, anywhere from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio. Thanks to its powerful battery, it can last up to two years, and provide you with custom alerts, privacy settings, and more at the same time. You can choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink subscription plan or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and USB drive. Blink is designed for every home, to help you go wire-free or connect to existing doorbell wiring for easy use. It also allows you to set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries and then connect to Wi-Fi in the app. It works with Alexa which means you can access live view, two-way talk, receive motion and chime alerts, and arm and disarm your doorbell, making your living space more secure and functional than ever.

The 2020 version of the Ring Video Doorbell is a solid choice for anyone seeking a smart doorbell camera that doesn't require wiring. It offers 1080p video, improved audio, and a few new features including People Only motion detection, making it a significant upgrade over its predecessor which came out in 2015. It also responds to Alexa voice commands and interacts with other smart devices using IFTTT applets. Furthermore, it sends you mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. It is powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is weather-resistant and delivers fast and easy installation to get the perfect camera view, all year-round. It lets you know who's there, even in the dark, with night vision. You can get connected to your doorbell via a video call with your smartphone to hear and speak to visitors at your door with clear, two-way audio, or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you are busy. With 3-months of Arlo's Secure plan included, you can receive notifications from people, vehicles, and packages and take quicker action like the siren, calling a friend, or dialing emergency services. You can even get rid of unwanted guests by triggering the siren automatically or manually from the Arlo App.

Advertisement

Wyze Video Doorbell records and live streams video in 1080p Full HD with a 3:4 aspect ratio, so you can see every visitor from head to toe. You’ll also be able to see packages left on the ground beneath your doorbell. Wyze Video Doorbell lights up brightly when motion is detected nearby, alerting visitors and would-be porch pirates of your video doorbell. Plus, you can turn on push notifications to get a phone alert whenever anyone or anything approaches your door, even if they don't ring the doorbell. Its IP65 weather resistance protects this doorbell from rain, snow, and sun. Best of all, you can pair any number of Wyze Chimes with your doorbell, so every room in your house is ready to alert you when someone’s at the door.

Advertisement

Ring Pro comes with Two-Way Talk and Quick Replies, Advanced Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, and customizable privacy settings to provide anything and everything that a doorbell can possibly provide. It also provides 1080p HD Video and Pre-Roll Video Previews for 6-second previews of motion alerts. It features dual-band Wi-Fi for more reliable connections and fewer interruptions. When it comes to the built-in Alexa Greetings, which is an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature, it functions as a doorman that greets anyone who stops by automatically.

While live-streaming and recording, eufy allows you to see every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution. eufy Protection solutions are one-time purchases that combine security and convenience to safeguard both your home and your cash. With one charge, you may easily get six months of coverage or a continuous power source via a connected connection. The enhanced 4:3 Aspect Ratio means that anyone approaching your door may see their entire body. It has built-in artificial intelligence that analyzes each occurrence and assesses whether a human is there. This lowers the number of false notifications you receive while also conserving energy.

Advertisement

Google always finds a way to go beyond expectations when it comes to smart home equipment. The Nest Doorbell includes built-in intelligence that can distinguish between people, packages, animals, and vehicles, and will notify you via the Google Home app. If your Wi-Fi or power goes out, the Nest Doorbell will save up to one hour of recorded events, so you can see what you missed. It is simple to install, wired or wireless; the built-in battery ensures it works with any door, or use the provided wire connector to connect it to your existing doorbell wiring. Its camera has a wide vertical field of view, making it easier to observe persons from head to toe or packages left on the ground; Activity Zones allow you to maintain a close check on high-traffic areas.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.