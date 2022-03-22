Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare.

On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.

Following the event, Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Central Division shared another video of the misdemeanor on Youtube.

The video shows a black Tesla S-BLM speeding up on a steep street and flying 50 feet into the air. In the end, the vehicle smashed into two parked vehicles and several trash cans, fortunately, nobody was hurt. The incident took place on March 20, 2022, at Baxter Street and Alvarado Street, Los Angeles, California. And the driver is reported to abandon the vehicle at the scene and fled.

In the description of the video they shared, The LAPD stated that they are offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can provide further information with officers to help identify the driver. Those who have any information about the hit-and-run can contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or at 31480@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Alex Choi, on the other hand, stated in the description of his YouTube video that "Please let this video serve as a learning lesson, and I hope everyone impacted by this receives their form of Justice."