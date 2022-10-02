This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Have you heard of flight shaming? It is the practice of shaming people who travel by plane a lot in order to reduce the carbon emissions associated with flying.

It was first introduced by the Swedes but has since grown in popularity as our planet heads toward global warming. Flying is indeed the largest contributor to worldwide emissions after having children and owning a car.

It accounts for 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions. Who knew that a simple airplane ride could be so polluting? In this video, YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder discusses how harmful flying is to the environment and what can be done to change this.

And indeed, there have been some improvements made over the years. Planes have become more fuel efficient compared to the 1960s reducing their overall contribution to emissions and their impact on our precious planet.

But is this enough to avoid global warming? What else can be done to reduce flight emissions? What emerging technologies are contributing to making flying more fuel efficient and eco-friendly? How can they be best leveraged to transform the industry?

This video answers all these questions and more offering new insight in a decades old sector.