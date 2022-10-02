This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Flying is the largest contributor to worldwide emissions after having children and owning a car.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 02, 2022
Created: Oct 02, 2022
transportation
image.png
Transportation

This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built

A lighter faster car.jpg
Transportation

YouTuber disassembles car to make it lighter and faster

Wireless car charging station.
Innovation

Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Two synchronized minds.
Innovation

Brainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same room

A gas pump.
Science

This video illustrates how a gas pump always stops before overfilling the tank

Solar panels.jpg
Innovation

This invention may be able to supercharge solar energy

Water scarcity is a significant problem for the planet.jpg
Innovation

These 2 breakthroughs may make fresh water available to all

A bike with wooden wheels.jpg
DIY

A YouTuber constructs a bike with wooden wheels and tests its range

sand battery.jpg
Innovation

This new sand battery may just change the energy game

This car runs on a hamster wheel.jpg
Transportation

Mechanics ride a car using a giant hamster wheel

Have you heard of flight shaming? It is the practice of shaming people who travel by plane a lot in order to reduce the carbon emissions associated with flying.

It was first introduced by the Swedes but has since grown in popularity as our planet heads toward global warming. Flying is indeed the largest contributor to worldwide emissions after having children and owning a car.

It accounts for 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions. Who knew that a simple airplane ride could be so polluting? In this video, YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder discusses how harmful flying is to the environment and what can be done to change this.

And indeed, there have been some improvements made over the years. Planes have become more fuel efficient compared to the 1960s reducing their overall contribution to emissions and their impact on our precious planet.

But is this enough to avoid global warming? What else can be done to reduce flight emissions? What emerging technologies are contributing to making flying more fuel efficient and eco-friendly? How can they be best leveraged to transform the industry?

This video answers all these questions and more offering new insight in a decades old sector.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
More Stories
transportation
This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built
Loukia Papadopoulos| 9/24/2022
transportation
YouTuber disassembles car to make it lighter and faster
Loukia Papadopoulos| 9/4/2022
innovation
Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/1/2022