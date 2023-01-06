3D Printed Pancakes Available At CES 2023
If you want to make 3D pancakes with very simple recipes that appeal not only to the stomach but also to the eyes, the 3D printing pancake machine is waiting for you at CES 2023.
You won't be surprised to learn that you can also experience food in 3D at CES2023.
With this 3D printing pancake machine,
You can make pancakes in any color and size you want.
Moreover, you can design your pancake yourself.
Designs for printing can be created with free easy to use downloadable software,
Then loaded to the PancakeBot 2.0 via an included SD card.
So you can enjoy yourself with your pancakes.
You can make pancakes in every shape and size imaginable,
From the Eiffel Tower to the astronaut.
With this machine, you will fill not only your stomach but also your soul.
