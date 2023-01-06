Aeolus Debuts Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot at CES2023

Robot Aeolus, named after the divine keeper of the winds is the first-generation household robot assistant.

Meet Aeo, the world's first humanoid robot that can distinguish its owner's face. Named after the divine keeper of the winds, Aeo is a first-generation household robot assistant that is designed to patrol and disinfect hospitals. With its ability to perform ultraviolet disinfection, Aeo is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the healthcare industry.But Aeo is more than just a disinfection robot. It is also equipped with autonomous navigation capabilities, using a series of cameras and IR sensors on its base to move around a space and use its maneuverable right arm to open doors and ride elevators. This makes it a highly versatile and useful helper in any home.