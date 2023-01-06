TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Aeolus Debuts Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot at CES2023

Autonomous Dual Arm Humanoid Robot Aeolous is waiting for its new owners.
Interesting Engineering
| Jan 05, 2023 10:26 PM EST
Created: Jan 05, 2023 10:26 PM EST
Robot Aeolus, named after the divine keeper of the winds is the first-generation household robot assistant.

Meet Aeo, the world's first humanoid robot that can distinguish its owner's face. Named after the divine keeper of the winds, Aeo is a first-generation household robot assistant that is designed to patrol and disinfect hospitals. With its ability to perform ultraviolet disinfection, Aeo is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the healthcare industry.But Aeo is more than just a disinfection robot. It is also equipped with autonomous navigation capabilities, using a series of cameras and IR sensors on its base to move around a space and use its maneuverable right arm to open doors and ride elevators. This makes it a highly versatile and useful helper in any home.

In addition to its practical capabilities, Aeo also has some extraordinary abilities that make it stand out from other household robots. It can find and place your lost items and can distinguish the faces of family members, allowing it to provide personalized assistance. Aeo can even be controlled remotely, giving you the ability to use it as a helper from anywhere.

