AMD 7000 Series CPU Reveal Event At CES 2023

Advanced Packaging Technology made its debut at CES 2023.
Jan 05, 2023
AMD 3D V-Cache is the world's first integrated data center CPU+GPU and is designed and optimized for both desktop and server applications. It also has AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which makes it easier to program and results in a significant increase in performance and efficiency. This chip, first shown at CES 2023, is the most complex chip ever made.

In addition to its use in gaming and healthcare, this triplet design mobile CPU is also used in a variety of other areas due to its high performance and efficiency. It is ideal for creators who want the highest performance in a notebook, as well as for data centers and other applications that require a powerful and efficient CPU+GPU combination.

The AMD Instinct MI300 is another chip that brings together data center CPU and GPU, resulting in a significant increase in performance and efficiency. It is designed specifically for data center and server applications, and is optimized for high-performance computing tasks.

Overall, these innovative chips from AMD are revolutionizing the way we think about mobile computing, gaming, and data center applications. With their advanced triplet design and 3D packaging, they offer unmatched performance and efficiency, making them ideal for a wide range of applications and users.

