Are You Ready To See How Many Tons Cat Truck777 Weighs?
CAT Truck 777, a groundbreaking vehicle in the field of mining, will be presented to interested parties at CES 2023.
Cat Truck777, which is introduced interactively among autonomous technologies, can be controlled with remote control and will be remotely connected to a Cat excavator.
Caterpillar, a pioneer in the field of mining, also provides innovations in autonomous mining that make a difference.
Therefore, Cat Truck777 gives an opportunity to stand in the bed of a large mining truck.
The weight of the Cat Truck, which is one of the most curious subjects, is 100 tons (100.000 kg).
Even more surprised to learn that a single machine represents more than 550 Cat trucks that are operating around the world autonomously.
The Cat Truck 777, which reaches a speed of 40.9 miles(65 km) per hour, can carry a weight of 101 tons(101.000 kg).
