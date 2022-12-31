An army vet uses a bionic arm to chop through flaming wooden boards

"How strong is a bionic hand? Today we chop shock and drop the PSYONIC Ability Hand to test just how durable this bionic prosthesis really is," states the video's description.

"PSYONIC is developing the most advanced bionic limbs that are accessible to more people than ever. The Ability Hand is lightweight, robust, touch-sensing and covered by medicare," further notes the description.

The clip takes us through the bionic arm's whole production process, explaining exactly what makes it so strong and resilient.