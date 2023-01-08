Automatic Tool Changer Magbot’s Rehearsal For Cooking
The Magbot Tool Changer demonstrated how it makes noodles at CES 2023.
In an age where speed is everything, meet the high-tech Magbot for the food industry.
The world’s first fully wireless robot automatic tool changer for robotic arms based on magnetic technology.
The automatic tool changer allows you to multitask at the same time.
This can speed up production in industrial kitchens.
We can say that it is a helpful product not only for the food industry,
but also because it can be used several times in many different sectors,
such as the automotive industry.
