Backyard Scientist’s rocket-knife hits the target at 400mph
Not many people can claim that the U.S. military stole an idea from them but YouTuber the Backyard Scientist does that.
He claims that five years ago he invented a rocket equipped with several knives and then the military went ahead and stole his idea to make a much bigger model.
To prove this fact, he decided to once again build a smaller version of his rocket idea. He takes a long tube and fills it with rocket fuel and tests it in the wild to see how far and fast it will go.
The model reaches more than 300 miles per hour and digs a hole deep in a tree. For the next part of his experiment, he buys some kitchen knives and attaches them to his rocket.
How does the new knife-wielding rocket perform? How fast does it go and what damage can it cause? What are its main purposes and how dangerous is it really?
This video answers all these questions and more and shows you how you too can make a knife-wielding DIY rocket although we would not suggest you try this at home.
