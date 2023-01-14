137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute

The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone.

Now, he is back with another clip, and he is tackling a newly-resurfaced battery storage invention that is actually quite old and is an excellent up-and-coming contender to the traditional and much-used lithium-ion batteries.