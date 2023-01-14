137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone.
Now, he is back with another clip, and he is tackling a newly-resurfaced battery storage invention that is actually quite old and is an excellent up-and-coming contender to the traditional and much-used lithium-ion batteries.
“As good as lithium-ion batteries are, they have their limitations and challenges, but there’s also plenty of battery alternatives. Flow batteries alone have enough variations in chemistry to make your head spin,” said Ferrell in his video’s description.
“Zinc bromine batteries are one up-and-coming contender … and calling them up and coming sounds funny when you consider that they’ve existed for 137 years … but they might hold the future for energy storage. And for such an old idea, why now?”
Indeed, why have zinc-bromine batteries resurfaced in recent years? What has their development consisted of, and how likely are they to offer a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries? Who will win the race to store energy efficiently? This video answers all these questions and more.
