Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us entertaining and educational videos often focused on renewables.
You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down the line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy.
In the latest edition of his show, Undecided with Matt Ferrell, he discussed how new forms of renewable energy storage are on the rise, including some that rely on bricks and volcanic rocks.
These inventions come about as companies seek to sidestep the complications that occur with the use of chemical batteries. These firms are going back to basics to store energy but is simple really best?
One company is betting on bricks and another on crushed volcanic rocks. Both the firms are proposing new and exciting ideas that have not been explored before.
How do these new innovations work? How far have their firms evolved in terms of research and development? How soon can we hope to see these types of storage available for widespread use? What do they represent for the future of energy storage?
This video answers all these questions and more.
