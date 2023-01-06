BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car
This time, BMW is here with much more exciting technology than ever.
We've encountered color-changing vehicles before. But the color gamut was generally limited.
This year, we have an option where you can really change your vehicle to suit your outfit, with precisely 32 color options.
This is the BMW iVision Dee, It breaks new ground not only with its color options but also with its ability to establish "real" communication with you.
The full potential of digitalization is to transform the car into an intelligent companion.
BMW has created a new term to explain a fusion of physical and digital elements
“Phygital”.
It means your car is talking to you and reflecting the driver’s avatar on your side windows.
So it is really futuristic!
The good news? It could soon find itself commercialized at the consumer level.
CES 2023 started off fast…
