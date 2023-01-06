TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car

The first phygital electronic sedan with 32 color options and communication with its driver in CES 2023.
Interesting Engineering
| Jan 06, 2023 01:41 AM EST
Created: Jan 06, 2023 01:41 AM EST
ces 2023
sonki.png
CES 2023
Safe And Interactive Experience With Handy
3d printer youtube.00_00_41_17.Still001.png
CES 2023
3D Printed Pancakes Available At CES 2023
sony.png
CES 2023
The Award-Winning And Best-Selling VR Rhythm Game
The 17-year-old that revolutionized the EV motor.
Transportation
How a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint
asimo (1).png
CES 2023
Aeolus Debuts Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot at CES2023
dvf.jpg
CES 2023
John Deere Unveils A New Autonomous Workforce
cat ie site.png
CES 2023
Are You Ready To See How Many Tons Cat Truck777 Weighs?
HD.00_01_17_16.Still001.jpg
CES 2023
AMD 7000 Series CPU Reveal Event At CES 2023
IE_Daily stories-6 (1).jpg
Innovation
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
An army vet chops through a flaming wooden board.jpg
Innovation
An army vet uses a bionic arm to chop through flaming wooden boards

This time, BMW is here with much more exciting technology than ever.

We've encountered color-changing vehicles before. But the color gamut was generally limited.

This year, we have an option where you can really change your vehicle to suit your outfit, with precisely 32 color options.

This is the BMW iVision Dee, It breaks new ground not only with its color options but also with its ability to establish "real" communication with you.

The full potential of digitalization is to transform the car into an intelligent companion.

BMW has created a new term to explain a fusion of physical and digital elements 

“Phygital”. 

It means your car is talking to you and reflecting the driver’s avatar on your side windows.

Most Popular

So it is really futuristic!

The good news? It could soon find itself commercialized at the consumer level.

CES 2023 started off fast…

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste

NASA "are simply the best in the world at modeling these materials, hands down," SMART Tire co-founder Brian Yennie tells IE.

Chris Young | 9/15/2022
How scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
innovationpremiumHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 9/24/2022
China and Russia just announced a joint plan to build a Moon base. Here's what to know
sciencepremiumChina and Russia just announced a joint plan to build a Moon base. Here's what to know
Matthew S. Williams| 8/26/2022
More Stories
ces 2023
Safe And Interactive Experience With Handy
Interesting Engineering| 1/7/2023
ces 2023
3D Printed Pancakes Available At CES 2023
Ilgesim Yazıcı| 1/6/2023
ces 2023
The Award-Winning And Best-Selling VR Rhythm Game
Interesting Engineering| 1/6/2023