Here is why building ski lifts is a monstrous task
In today’s many marvels of engineering, ski lifts don’t stand out. They seem small and relatively uncomplicated to engineer.
However, nothing can be farther from the truth. Ski lifts take a lot of time and effort to be properly designed and built.
In fact, only two companies in the world are cut out for this task. Why? YouTuber Half as Interesting explains it all in this video.
Ski lifts are usually divided into aerial lifts and surface lifts. Having the necessary components which range from motors to rubber tracks to steel tubes to load-bearing cables can be a challenge in its own right.
But when a ski resort is relying on these lifts for safe and efficient transportation, the task becomes even more complicated.
Is there more to ski lifts than meets the eye? Which two companies have the monopoly on ski lifts? What expertise do they leverage and how can they build these structures safely? How exactly are ski lifts engineered? `This video answers all these questions and more.
Marianne Paguia Gonzalez, a technologist and systems engineer at JPL-NASA, gives us insights into her work for the space agency and a whole lot of pointers on getting into NASA.