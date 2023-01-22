‘Carbon Dioxide Battery’: How CO2 may not be a villain after all

"From villain to hero in the renewable energy story, this is all about the Carbon Dioxide Battery, and how it can be a game changer."

The YouTuber outlines how what we most need to make renewables viable is a cost-effective, long-lasting battery that is easy to build and store anywhere in the world. It also has to be made out of cheap, abundant materials that are easy to source.

What does this have to do with carbon dioxide? According to one company called Energy Dome the world's first carbon dioxide battery can achieve all that while being cheaply produced.