‘Carbon Dioxide Battery’: How CO2 may not be a villain after all
We all know that excessive carbon dioxide is bad and contributes to climate change. But what if we were wrong?
"For decades all we've heard is how bad carbon dioxide is for the environment and how it causes climate change! True as that might be, what if that very molecule had some very important properties that made it a great medium for energy storage?" reads YouTuber Two Bit da Vinci's video description.
"From villain to hero in the renewable energy story, this is all about the Carbon Dioxide Battery, and how it can be a game changer."
The YouTuber outlines how what we most need to make renewables viable is a cost-effective, long-lasting battery that is easy to build and store anywhere in the world. It also has to be made out of cheap, abundant materials that are easy to source.
What does this have to do with carbon dioxide? According to one company called Energy Dome the world's first carbon dioxide battery can achieve all that while being cheaply produced.
What is this new and innovative battery? How does it function, and what materials does it require? How viable is it for future applications? This video answers all these questions and more.
