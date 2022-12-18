China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge.
Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers to reach a full charge. This can be problematic for EV owners and drivers.
EV battery makers are working hard to reduce this time. In the past, we have seen research done into using AI and machine learning to speed up this process and have even witnessed NASA tech showing up in EV chargers.
Despite many improvements, EV charging remains slow, and chargers remain rare. Because many people do not currently own EVs, public charging stations are few and far apart.
What can be done about all this? According to a new video by Tech Space China may have found the answer.
What technology has the nation developed that makes EVs more viable? How advanced is it? What are the chances that it will soon be coming to other countries? This video answers all these questions and more.
The system, which uses Tesla technology, went online earlier than originally planned due to predicted energy shortages.