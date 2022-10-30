See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

The resulting images will surprise you.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 30, 2022
Created: Oct 30, 2022
science
Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
Science

See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

There’s no doubt we love the Slow Mo Guys and have covered many of their previous clips such as the time when they poured a liquid mirror in slow motion and when they showed what a paintball collision is like in slow motion.

In this episode, the YouTubers partnered with Mehdi from ElectroBOOM to showcase what electricity sparks and shocks look like in slow motion. This project was a long time coming for this dynamic duo.

“We have not done too much stuff with electricity on this channel,” says Gavin in the video. “This is because we’ve been waiting to have access to two different things at the same time.”

What are those things? A new and super efficient slow motion camera and the assistance of Mehdi. Mehdi produces a Tesla coil and a Marx generator he made himself to generate the electric sparks to be filmed. The team then films the electricity produced by this generator at 1.75 millions frames per second.

How does the experiment go? Does the trio manage to capture any useful footage? What does electricity look like in slow motion? Is this experiment at all dangerous? This video answers all these questions and more.

