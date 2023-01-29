Trending
NASA RDRE Rocket
NASA InSight lander
Gamma-ray eclipses
Hindenburg report
ChatGPT
Boeing B2 Spirit Bomber
Cybertruck release date

Former NASA engineer gets back at thieves with glitter-bombs

He places cameras inside a fake package to capture the criminals being glitter-bombed.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Jan 29, 2023 11:53 AM EST
Created: Jan 29, 2023 11:53 AM EST
diy
Stefano Ianiro built a wildlife Pond in his backyard.
DIY
How a wildlife photographer engineered a thriving ecosystem in his backyard
IE_Daily stories-10 (1).jpg
DIY
Man survives off-grid on a sailboat retrofitted with solar panels
Volcanic rock.jpg
Innovation
Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
Amazon layoffs come as robot automation increases.
Innovation
Amazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to know
12.jpg
IE Originals
Is It True We Use Ten Percent Of Our Brain?
4 (1).png
IE Originals
How Would a Nuclear Winter Play Out?
Giant-Dump-Truks-thumb_8.png
IE Originals
The 5 Giant Trucks to Make Your Inner Child Happy
5651767.jpg
IE Originals
AT-4 is really effective against the Russian armour
holostuff.png
IE Originals
Why Don't We Still Have Holo-Stuffs From Star Wars?
How Fast is SR-71.png
IE Originals
How Fast is SR-71 Blackbird?

If you love science and technology then you have probably stumbled upon the videos of former NASA engineer Mark Rober. You may remember this one where he dropped an egg from space and collected it safe and intact or this one where he took five years to build a domino robot.

Well, Rober is back now with a new edition of his show where he uses a high-tech glitter-bomb to get back at thieves. It all began when his package was stolen from his front porch.

He luckily had cameras though that spotted the two culprits.

However, even after he went to the police with video proof, the authorities did nothing about it. That's when he decided to build a glitter-bomb.

This device which was made small enough to fit in a HomePod package combined glitter, drones, cameras, and fart spray. The hope was that thieves stealing the device would be inundated with glitter and fart smells and that Rober could capture the whole ordeal through his cameras.

Most Popular

Did the experiment work? Was the glitter unleashed at just the right time? What about the fart spray?

This video answers all these questions and more and brings you live footage of Rober getting his well-planned revenge.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
This 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard

23-year-old Karthic Rathinam's startup Out Of The Box creates durable, water-resistant and sturdy furniture made out of cardboard. He talks to IE about his eco-friendly products.

Deena Theresa | 8/17/2022
Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
innovationpremiumGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
Chris Young| 1/18/2023
A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
innovationpremiumA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
Baba Tamim| 12/14/2022
More Stories
diy
How a wildlife photographer engineered a thriving ecosystem in his backyard
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/24/2022
diy
Man survives off-grid on a sailboat retrofitted with solar panels
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/11/2022
innovation
Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/28/2023