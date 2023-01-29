Former NASA engineer gets back at thieves with glitter-bombs

Well, Rober is back now with a new edition of his show where he uses a high-tech glitter-bomb to get back at thieves. It all began when his package was stolen from his front porch.

He luckily had cameras though that spotted the two culprits.

However, even after he went to the police with video proof, the authorities did nothing about it. That's when he decided to build a glitter-bomb.

This device which was made small enough to fit in a HomePod package combined glitter, drones, cameras, and fart spray. The hope was that thieves stealing the device would be inundated with glitter and fart smells and that Rober could capture the whole ordeal through his cameras.