Five breakthrough alternatives to lithium-ion batteries

YouTuber Matt Ferrell explores next-generation battery contenders.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Feb 18, 2023 10:29 AM EST
Feb 18, 2023 10:29 AM EST
There is no doubt we are big fans of YouTuber Matt Ferrell. The video show host is renowned for his thorough illustrations of some of today's most important advancements in science and technology.

You may remember this clip where he explained why graphene may be the key to our concrete environmental problems and this video where he explained the breakthrough that lets electric vehicles charge in minutes.

In this new edition of his show, he explores five new alternatives to lithium-ion batteries and analyzes both their advantages and cons. 

“There’s a huge number of lithium-ion battery alternatives in the works … so many that it can be hard to keep track of them all. Let’s take a look at five next-generation battery contenders if they’re overhyped, and when they might end up in our smartphones, homes, or EVs," he says in his video’s description.

"What does the future of energy storage look like for us beyond the tried-and-true lithium-ion battery?”

What are these exciting new projects that have Ferrell so excited? How far along are they in terms of development? Will we soon be seeing them in action, or are they never going to make it out of the research stage? This video answers all these questions and more.

