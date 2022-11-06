How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries

Did you know that if we switched to all-electric vehicles (EV), we could cut down on 80 percent of CO2 emissions, some of the most damaging greenhouse gas emissions?

However, part of this is an illusion as the nickel found in EV batteries has to be mined and smelted in a highly polluting process that even causes deforestation and the contamination of waterways.

This is especially evident in nickel-processing plants found in Indonesia. The same material that allows the delivery of eco-friendly vehicles is causing life-threatening issues for those who live near its production centers.

This is a price that is too high to pay. However, it does not have to be this way. A new video by Vox explains how geothermal energy in Indonesia can put a stop to all this nickel-related pollution.

How can geothermal make nickel mining more environmentally friendly? What role can the clean energy play in delivering EVs with a lower carbon footprint? Why has the technology not yet been used? What is the future of nickel mining? This video answers all these questions and more.