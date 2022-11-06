How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries

Can the cars really be considered clean if the process for making their batteries is polluting?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 06, 2022
Created: Nov 06, 2022
science
Indonesia's volcanoes can be a great source of geothermal energy.jpg
Science

How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries

Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
Science

See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

The exercise pill.jpg
Health

The trade secrets of the first exercise pill

A conceptual image of self-driving cars.
Innovation

This chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energy

Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Pirate vehicle.jpg
DIY

This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Solar panels should be available to all.jpg
Innovation

Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

Did you know that if we switched to all-electric vehicles (EV), we could cut down on 80 percent of CO2 emissions, some of the most damaging greenhouse gas emissions?

However, part of this is an illusion as the nickel found in EV batteries has to be mined and smelted in a highly polluting process that even causes deforestation and the contamination of waterways.

This is especially evident in nickel-processing plants found in Indonesia. The same material that allows the delivery of eco-friendly vehicles is causing life-threatening issues for those who live near its production centers.

This is a price that is too high to pay. However, it does not have to be this way. A new video by Vox explains how geothermal energy in Indonesia can put a stop to all this nickel-related pollution.

How can geothermal make nickel mining more environmentally friendly? What role can the clean energy play in delivering EVs with a lower carbon footprint? Why has the technology not yet been used? What is the future of nickel mining? This video answers all these questions and more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Olkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant

An exclusive interview with KenGen's, Frank D. Ochieng, reveals all there is to know about the African giant leading geothermal energy globally.

Sade Agard | 11/4/2022
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
sciencepremiumElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
Chris Young| 8/10/2022
Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste
innovationpremiumAirless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste
Chris Young| 9/15/2022
More Stories
science
How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/6/2022
science
See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/30/2022
health
The trade secrets of the first exercise pill
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/5/2022