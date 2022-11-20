Here are the three startups that may just make nuclear fusion a reality

Are you ready for nuclear fusion? Many have been for years, but it seems the technology is always one step away from becoming reality; at least that’s how Matt Ferrell from YouTube channel Undecided describes it.

“Fusion energy is considered by many as the holy grail for supplying all of our clean electricity needs. However, the old joke is that nuclear fusion is always 30 years away, no matter what advances or promises are made. But now there are several privately funded startups that are accelerating nuclear fusion development with the ultimate goal of commercializing electricity production much sooner than you might think possible,” he says in his video’s description.