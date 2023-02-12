Here's how tectonic shifts caused the Turkey-Syria earthquake
On February 6, around 4:17 am local time, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, causing untold devastation to the masses that were unprepared for the event as they were all fast asleep.
A few hours later, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck again, and its impact was felt as far as Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Cyprus.
With the death toll now surpassing 24,000, as well as many injured, the question then becomes: what natural causes could be behind earthquakes of this size and scale?
More importantly, could early awareness have allowed authorities to prevent the substantial loss of life?
Now, the Wall Street Journal, in a thorough video, breaks down the complex and often unknown science behind the recent events taking a look at the shifts in tectonic plates.
The clip seeks to answer the crucial question: what is the science behind devastating earthquakes, and what more can be done to predict them?
The reel has an interview with an educated expert on the topic who offers insightful, eye-opening commentary on the recent events helping to make sense of what can only be described as a tragedy.
