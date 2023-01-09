Holoride VR: The Future of In-Car Entertainment

As we all know, Virtual Reality (VR) is taking things up a notch in technology. From game consoles to other gadgets and stuff, VR technology aims to bring a whole new experience to people. Now, the VR field range expands and touches the passenger experience, aiming to innovate it and make it a whole lot more interesting than usual.

So, buckle up passengers, we are in for a whole new kind of ride!

The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 just happens to feature a new Virtual Reality experience, targeted toward car passengers. What we have here is the Holoride, in conjunction with an Audi vehicle. This new VR experience aims to elevate the passenger experience and make it more entertaining.

The concept behind Holoride is that it provides a different feel for passengers using VR. Passengers get to wear VR headset and they will be able to see a different scenario from reality. The fun part here is that the Holoride is connected to the car itself and its motion, synching the movements to what the passenger can see on the VR.