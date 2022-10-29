Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers

The process is far less polluting than that used for concrete structures.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 29, 2022
Created: Oct 29, 2022
innovation
Solar panels should be available to all.jpg
Innovation

Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

Wireless car charging station.
Innovation

Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Check out these great Google Sheet functions.
DIY

128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Flying is polluting.
Transportation

This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Pluto.jpg
Science

This video explores the long-standing mystery of a potential ninth planet

image.png
Transportation

This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built

Urbanization and the rapid growth in population are seeing the construction of new buildings being erected to maintain enough space for people in cities and even in rural areas.

However, the life cycle of a building is one of the most energy-intensive processes in the world causing a heavy carbon footprint. Buildings, building materials, and additional construction components consume nearly 40 percent of the global energy demand.

One of the major environmental concerns in engineering new structures arises from the fabrication of cement, one of the basic ingredients in concrete. This is an extremely polluting process.

That’s where wood buildings come in.

Wood-based building design and construction technologies have been developed over the past few decades to provide efficiency, speed, precision and versatility in construction for low to high-rise applications. Wood buildings are becoming more widespread throughout North America, most notably due to the technology’s environmental benefits and the potential impacts it can have on forest health and restoration.

Could these buildings provide a solution to our construction environmental woes? How are they designed and built to be sturdy despite using some pretty malleable components? Are wood buildings the future of the construction industry? This video answers all these questions and more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium

This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how

Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?

Deena Theresa | 9/24/2022
What do we lose if the metaverse fails?
culturepremiumWhat do we lose if the metaverse fails?
Ameya Paleja| 8/3/2022
The great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years later
sciencepremiumThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years later
Matthew S. Williams| 9/13/2022
More Stories
innovation
Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/8/2022
innovation
Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/1/2022
science
Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/23/2022