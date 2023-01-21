Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis

The innovations, all produced at the end of the year 2022, highlighted the many developments made in hydrogen as a fuel source. But are these innovations enough to make the sector viable?

YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder, an energy and technology expert, explores this question in her latest video and offers key insights on how efficient hydrogen is currently and may become one day.

“Replacing fossil fuel with hydrogen seems like an ideal solution to make transportation environmentally friendly and to provide a backup for intermittent energy sources like solar and wind,” she says in her video’s description.