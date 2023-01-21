Trending
Tech layoffs 2023
NEOM City
3D printed mosque
Fossilized dinosaur eggs
ZeroAvia Hydrogen aircraft
Elon Musk
Tornado causes

Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis

How many hydrogen-powered vehicles are there actually out there?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Jan 21, 2023 11:07 AM EST
Created: Jan 21, 2023 11:07 AM EST
innovation
Hydrogen vehicle.jpg
Innovation
Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis
Aerogels.jpg
Innovation
Aerogels could be the key to efficient air conditioning technology
1.png
IE Originals
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
ACS3 solar sail deployed.
Innovation
Bird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster
giant-cranes.png
IE Originals
World's Top 5 Biggest Land Based Cranes
PASIV.png
IE Originals
Why Don't We Still Have PASIV Device From Inception?
Future-Meals.png
IE Originals
Why Don't We Still Have Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Tommy Gun.jpg
IE Originals
The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon
M203.jpg
IE Originals
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube
New AC-130J Ghostrider.png
IE Originals
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider

In October of 2022, engineers at the University of New South Wales successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions.

Then, in December of last year, Airbus revealed that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. 

The innovations, all produced at the end of the year 2022, highlighted the many developments made in hydrogen as a fuel source. But are these innovations enough to make the sector viable?

YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder, an energy and technology expert, explores this question in her latest video and offers key insights on how efficient hydrogen is currently and may become one day.

“Replacing fossil fuel with hydrogen seems like an ideal solution to make transportation environmentally friendly and to provide a backup for intermittent energy sources like solar and wind,” she says in her video’s description.

Most Popular

“But how environmentally friendly is hydrogen really? And how sustainable is it, given that hydrogen fuel cells rely on supply of rare metals like platinum and iridium? In this video, we have collected all the relevant numbers for you.”

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Video: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe

The Hubble telescope brings us cosmic sights, but sonification allows us to experience these astronomical marvels using other senses.

Sade Agard | 9/6/2022
Lego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
sciencepremiumLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
Sade Agard| 10/6/2022
So you think you can fashion your future with wearables?
innovationpremiumSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?
Deena Theresa| 8/1/2022
More Stories
innovation
Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/21/2023
innovation
Aerogels could be the key to efficient air conditioning technology
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/15/2023
ie originals
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
Interesting Engineering| 1/20/2023