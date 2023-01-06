John Deere Unveils A New Autonomous Workforce

John Deere, a well-known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, recently unveiled a new autonomous workforce. This technology builds upon the company's previous efforts in the field of automation, but adds new capabilities such as the delivery of purpose-built batteries for alternative power sources.

One of the key features of this new technology is its ability to adapt to different work environments. The work areas can change, but the need for charging does not, thanks to John Deere's commitment to delivering flexible charging solutions.