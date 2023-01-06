TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

John Deere Unveils A New Autonomous Workforce

With less noise, flexible charging possibilities and zero emission, the latest model John Deere is ready for you at #CES2023.
Interesting Engineering
| Jan 05, 2023 10:00 PM EST
Created: Jan 05, 2023 10:00 PM EST
John Deere, a well-known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, recently unveiled a new autonomous workforce. This technology builds upon the company's previous efforts in the field of automation, but adds new capabilities such as the delivery of purpose-built batteries for alternative power sources.

One of the key features of this new technology is its ability to adapt to different work environments. The work areas can change, but the need for charging does not, thanks to John Deere's commitment to delivering flexible charging solutions.

This is particularly useful for jobs that may take customers further away from home.In addition to its adaptability, the new autonomous workforce is equipped with 36 cameras for enhanced visibility and situational awareness.

It is also equipped with 20+ electric and hybrid-electric models, which provide zero emissions with high performance. Not only is this new technology powerful, but it is also relatively quiet, making it a valuable addition to any worksite.

Overall, John Deere's new autonomous workforce represents a significant advancement in the field of automation. Its versatility, performance, and eco-friendliness make it an appealing solution for a wide range of industries.

