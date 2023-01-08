TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Landroid: A New Era Of Robot Mowing

The Landroid, which ushered in a new era of robotic lawn mowing, simultaneously proved its worth at CES 2023.
Ilgesim Yazıcı
| Jan 08, 2023 01:12 AM EST
Created: Jan 08, 2023 01:12 AM EST
ces 2023
IMG02158.JPG
CES 2023
Volkswagen ID.7 - Sedan With A Digital Camouflage Look
IMG02163.JPG
CES 2023
Learn Your Body's Needs in 90 Seconds!
ekr.jpg
CES 2023
Smart Cordless Kitchen Appliances At CES 2023
A shiny star
Science
A ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time
How the iPhone Has Influenced.png
IE Originals
How the iPhone Has Influenced the Evolution of Smartphones
How Did We Try to Count Numbers.png
IE Originals
How Did We Come to the Playstation 5?
How Did We Come to the Playstation 5_ 2-18 screenshot.png
IE Originals
How Did We Try to Count Numbers and It Turned Into Images?
How Did We Take the Leap and Fly Like a Bird 2-17 screenshot.png
IE Originals
How Did We Take the Leap and Fly Like a Bird
How the Cold War Between USA and USSR Let Us Discover Space 0-33 screenshot.png
IE Originals
How the Cold War Between USA and USSR Let Us Discover Space
ski lifts.jpg
Innovation
Here is why building ski lifts is a monstrous task

We are evolving into a technological universe that is gradually becoming autonomous from everything we can imagine.

This is the Landroid that is a self-driving lawnmower that can mow your lawn without crossing the boundaries of your garden.

Landroid doesn’t crash into obstacles, or fall into ponds.

If you want to be comfortable while mowing your lawn, 

the self-propelled lawn mower, “Landroid” is just what you need.

It effortlessly mows your lawn without harming living creatures, even in tight places.

The cameras on it see details that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Most Popular

Therefore it's more skillful in mowing the lawn than our fathers.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film

Hashem Al-Ghaili, the scientist and viral video creator, talks about his upcoming science-fiction feature film "Orbital".

Paul Ratner | 10/8/2022
A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
innovationpremiumA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
Baba Tamim| 12/14/2022
Astronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem
sciencepremiumAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem
Chris Young| 7/29/2022
More Stories
ces 2023
Volkswagen ID.7 - Sedan With A Digital Camouflage Look
Interesting Engineering| 1/8/2023
ces 2023
Learn Your Body's Needs in 90 Seconds!
Interesting Engineering| 1/8/2023
ces 2023
Smart Cordless Kitchen Appliances At CES 2023
Interesting Engineering| 1/8/2023